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NYM: AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF
NYM exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.85 and at a high of 24.89.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYM stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF stock is priced at 24.89 today. It trades within 24.85 - 24.89, yesterday's close was 24.84, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of NYM shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF is currently valued at 24.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.72% and USD. View the chart live to track NYM movements.
How to buy NYM stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 24.89. Orders are usually placed near 24.89 or 25.19, while 25 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow NYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NYM stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.74 - 25.40 and current price 24.89. Many compare 0.53% and -1.50% before placing orders at 24.89 or 25.19. Explore the NYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.40. Within 24.74 - 25.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYM) over the year was 24.74. Comparing it with the current 24.89 and 24.74 - 25.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NYM stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc. - AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.84, and -0.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.84
- Open
- 24.88
- Bid
- 24.89
- Ask
- 25.19
- Low
- 24.85
- High
- 24.89
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.50%
- Year Change
- -0.72%