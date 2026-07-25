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NYF: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF
NYF exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.02 and at a high of 53.09.
Follow iShares New York Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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- MN
NYF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYF stock price today?
iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 53.07 today. It trades within 53.02 - 53.09, yesterday's close was 52.97, and trading volume reached 327. The live price chart of NYF shows these updates.
Does iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares New York Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 53.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NYF movements.
How to buy NYF stock?
You can buy iShares New York Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 53.07. Orders are usually placed near 53.07 or 53.37, while 327 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow NYF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NYF stock?
Investing in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.93 - 54.52 and current price 53.07. Many compare 0.49% and -2.21% before placing orders at 53.07 or 53.37. Explore the NYF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 54.52. Within 51.93 - 54.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares New York Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF) over the year was 51.93. Comparing it with the current 53.07 and 51.93 - 54.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NYF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NYF stock split?
iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.97, and 2.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.97
- Open
- 53.06
- Bid
- 53.07
- Ask
- 53.37
- Low
- 53.02
- High
- 53.09
- Volume
- 327
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.21%
- Year Change
- 2.06%