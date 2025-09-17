QuotesSections
Currencies / NXTT
NXTT

23.72 USD 23.58 (16842.86%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXTT exchange rate has changed by 16842.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.14 and at a high of 27.00.

Daily Range
20.14 27.00
Year Range
0.13 27.00
Previous Close
0.14
Open
26.61
Bid
23.72
Ask
24.02
Low
20.14
High
27.00
Volume
712
Daily Change
16842.86%
Month Change
5830.00%
6 Months Change
7551.61%
Year Change
1710.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev