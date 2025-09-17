Currencies / NXTT
NXTT
23.72 USD 23.58 (16842.86%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXTT exchange rate has changed by 16842.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.14 and at a high of 27.00.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
20.14 27.00
Year Range
0.13 27.00
- Previous Close
- 0.14
- Open
- 26.61
- Bid
- 23.72
- Ask
- 24.02
- Low
- 20.14
- High
- 27.00
- Volume
- 712
- Daily Change
- 16842.86%
- Month Change
- 5830.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 7551.61%
- Year Change
- 1710.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev