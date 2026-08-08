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NWAX: New America Acquisition I Corp Class A
NWAX exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.14 and at a high of 10.17.
Follow New America Acquisition I Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NWAX stock price today?
New America Acquisition I Corp Class A stock is priced at 10.17 today. It trades within 10.14 - 10.17, yesterday's close was 10.16, and trading volume reached 94. The live price chart of NWAX shows these updates.
Does New America Acquisition I Corp Class A stock pay dividends?
New America Acquisition I Corp Class A is currently valued at 10.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.07% and USD. View the chart live to track NWAX movements.
How to buy NWAX stock?
You can buy New America Acquisition I Corp Class A shares at the current price of 10.17. Orders are usually placed near 10.17 or 10.47, while 94 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow NWAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NWAX stock?
Investing in New America Acquisition I Corp Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.71 - 10.39 and current price 10.17. Many compare 0.30% and 1.19% before placing orders at 10.17 or 10.47. Explore the NWAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are New America Acquisition I Corp Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of New America Acquisition I Corp Class A in the past year was 10.39. Within 9.71 - 10.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track New America Acquisition I Corp Class A performance using the live chart.
What are New America Acquisition I Corp Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New America Acquisition I Corp Class A (NWAX) over the year was 9.71. Comparing it with the current 10.17 and 9.71 - 10.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NWAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NWAX stock split?
New America Acquisition I Corp Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.16, and -1.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.16
- Open
- 10.14
- Bid
- 10.17
- Ask
- 10.47
- Low
- 10.14
- High
- 10.17
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.19%
- Year Change
- -1.07%