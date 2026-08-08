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NVYY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
NVYY exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.15 and at a high of 12.19.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock is priced at 12.18 today. It trades within 12.15 - 12.19, yesterday's close was 12.26, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of NVYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is currently valued at 12.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.18% and USD. View the chart live to track NVYY movements.
How to buy NVYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF shares at the current price of 12.18. Orders are usually placed near 12.18 or 12.48, while 71 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow NVYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.05 - 17.19 and current price 12.18. Many compare 0.33% and -22.37% before placing orders at 12.18 or 12.48. Explore the NVYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF in the past year was 17.19. Within 12.05 - 17.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) over the year was 12.05. Comparing it with the current 12.18 and 12.05 - 17.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.26, and -28.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.26
- Open
- 12.17
- Bid
- 12.18
- Ask
- 12.48
- Low
- 12.15
- High
- 12.19
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.37%
- Year Change
- -28.18%