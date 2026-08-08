- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVOH: Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged
NVOH exchange rate has changed by 2.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 25.43.
Follow Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVOH stock price today?
Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged stock is priced at 25.33 today. It trades within 25.33 - 25.43, yesterday's close was 24.60, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of NVOH shows these updates.
Does Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged stock pay dividends?
Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged is currently valued at 25.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track NVOH movements.
How to buy NVOH stock?
You can buy Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged shares at the current price of 25.33. Orders are usually placed near 25.33 or 25.63, while 5 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow NVOH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVOH stock?
Investing in Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged involves considering the yearly range 19.76 - 28.01 and current price 25.33. Many compare -1.78% and 26.15% before placing orders at 25.33 or 25.63. Explore the NVOH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged stock highest prices?
The highest price of Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged in the past year was 28.01. Within 19.76 - 28.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged performance using the live chart.
What are Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged (NVOH) over the year was 19.76. Comparing it with the current 25.33 and 19.76 - 28.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVOH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVOH stock split?
Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.60, and -3.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.60
- Open
- 25.43
- Bid
- 25.33
- Ask
- 25.63
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 25.43
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 2.97%
- Month Change
- -1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.15%
- Year Change
- -3.50%