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NVIT: YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF
NVIT exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.41 and at a high of 51.60.
Follow YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVIT stock price today?
YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock is priced at 51.41 today. It trades within 51.41 - 51.60, yesterday's close was 50.82, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of NVIT shows these updates.
Does YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF is currently valued at 51.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.96% and USD. View the chart live to track NVIT movements.
How to buy NVIT stock?
You can buy YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF shares at the current price of 51.41. Orders are usually placed near 51.41 or 51.71, while 5 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow NVIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVIT stock?
Investing in YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.20 - 56.25 and current price 51.41. Many compare 7.28% and 7.62% before placing orders at 51.41 or 51.71. Explore the NVIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF in the past year was 56.25. Within 44.20 - 56.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF (NVIT) over the year was 44.20. Comparing it with the current 51.41 and 44.20 - 56.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVIT stock split?
YieldMax NVDA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.82, and 3.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.82
- Open
- 51.44
- Bid
- 51.41
- Ask
- 51.71
- Low
- 51.41
- High
- 51.60
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 7.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.62%
- Year Change
- 3.96%