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NVII: REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF
NVII exchange rate has changed by 1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.03 and at a high of 25.41.
Follow REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVII stock price today?
REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF stock is priced at 25.35 today. It trades within 25.03 - 25.41, yesterday's close was 24.87, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of NVII shows these updates.
Does REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF is currently valued at 25.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NVII movements.
How to buy NVII stock?
You can buy REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.35. Orders are usually placed near 25.35 or 25.65, while 75 and 1.28% show market activity. Follow NVII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVII stock?
Investing in REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.00 - 34.58 and current price 25.35. Many compare 9.13% and 2.80% before placing orders at 25.35 or 25.65. Explore the NVII price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF in the past year was 34.58. Within 22.00 - 34.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF (NVII) over the year was 22.00. Comparing it with the current 25.35 and 22.00 - 34.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVII stock split?
REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.87, and -16.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.87
- Open
- 25.03
- Bid
- 25.35
- Ask
- 25.65
- Low
- 25.03
- High
- 25.41
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 1.93%
- Month Change
- 9.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.80%
- Year Change
- -16.00%