- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVG: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
NVG exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.32 and at a high of 12.52.
Follow Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVG News
- MQY: Yield, Cost And Portfolio Analysis After Q2 2026 (NYSE:MQY)
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Funds (NYSE:NVG)
- XMPT: Monthly Payout From Underlying Muni CEFs But Not Attractively Priced (BATS:XMPT)
- NVG CEF: Flirting With A Premium Limits Current Appeal (NYSE:NVG)
- Nuveen AMT Free Municipal Credit Income stock hits 52-week high at $12.98
- XMPT: Discounted Muni CEF Exposure Providing Significant Diversification (BATS:XMPT)
- NVG: Tax Efficiency And High Yield In Municipal Bonds (NYSE:NVG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVG stock price today?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock is priced at 12.49 today. It trades within 12.32 - 12.52, yesterday's close was 12.38, and trading volume reached 540. The live price chart of NVG shows these updates.
Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is currently valued at 12.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.49% and USD. View the chart live to track NVG movements.
How to buy NVG stock?
You can buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares at the current price of 12.49. Orders are usually placed near 12.49 or 12.79, while 540 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow NVG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVG stock?
Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.78 - 13.58 and current price 12.49. Many compare 0.48% and -5.95% before placing orders at 12.49 or 12.79. Explore the NVG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the past year was 13.58. Within 11.78 - 13.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) over the year was 11.78. Comparing it with the current 12.49 and 11.78 - 13.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVG stock split?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.38, and 5.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.38
- Open
- 12.43
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- Low
- 12.32
- High
- 12.52
- Volume
- 540
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.95%
- Year Change
- 5.49%