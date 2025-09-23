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NVG: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

12.49 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVG exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.32 and at a high of 12.52.

Follow Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NVG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NVG stock price today?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock is priced at 12.49 today. It trades within 12.32 - 12.52, yesterday's close was 12.38, and trading volume reached 540. The live price chart of NVG shows these updates.

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock pay dividends?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is currently valued at 12.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.49% and USD. View the chart live to track NVG movements.

How to buy NVG stock?

You can buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares at the current price of 12.49. Orders are usually placed near 12.49 or 12.79, while 540 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow NVG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NVG stock?

Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.78 - 13.58 and current price 12.49. Many compare 0.48% and -5.95% before placing orders at 12.49 or 12.79. Explore the NVG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the past year was 13.58. Within 11.78 - 13.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) over the year was 11.78. Comparing it with the current 12.49 and 11.78 - 13.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NVG stock split?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.38, and 5.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.32 12.52
Year Range
11.78 13.58
Previous Close
12.38
Open
12.43
Bid
12.49
Ask
12.79
Low
12.32
High
12.52
Volume
540
Daily Change
0.89%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
-5.95%
Year Change
5.49%
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