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NVDX: ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
NVDX exchange rate has changed by 4.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.04 and at a high of 20.76.
Follow ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVDX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDX stock price today?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 20.04 - 20.76, yesterday's close was 19.72, and trading volume reached 4954. The live price chart of NVDX shows these updates.
Does ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.30% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDX movements.
How to buy NVDX stock?
You can buy ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 4954 and 1.93% show market activity. Follow NVDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDX stock?
Investing in ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.41 - 24.72 and current price 20.61. Many compare 27.62% and 43.22% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the NVDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the past year was 24.72. Within 12.41 - 24.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) over the year was 12.41. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 12.41 - 24.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDX stock split?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.72, and 27.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.72
- Open
- 20.22
- Bid
- 20.61
- Ask
- 20.91
- Low
- 20.04
- High
- 20.76
- Volume
- 4.954 K
- Daily Change
- 4.51%
- Month Change
- 27.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.22%
- Year Change
- 27.30%