- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVDW: Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF
NVDW exchange rate has changed by 2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 39.00.
Follow Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDW stock price today?
Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF stock is priced at 38.85 today. It trades within 38.30 - 39.00, yesterday's close was 38.02, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of NVDW shows these updates.
Does Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF is currently valued at 38.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.58% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDW movements.
How to buy NVDW stock?
You can buy Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF shares at the current price of 38.85. Orders are usually placed near 38.85 or 39.15, while 78 and 1.15% show market activity. Follow NVDW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDW stock?
Investing in Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.77 - 53.76 and current price 38.85. Many compare 15.08% and 9.68% before placing orders at 38.85 or 39.15. Explore the NVDW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF in the past year was 53.76. Within 31.77 - 53.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF (NVDW) over the year was 31.77. Comparing it with the current 38.85 and 31.77 - 53.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDW stock split?
Tradr 1.75X Long NVDA Weekly ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.02, and -15.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.02
- Open
- 38.41
- Bid
- 38.85
- Ask
- 39.15
- Low
- 38.30
- High
- 39.00
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 2.18%
- Month Change
- 15.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.68%
- Year Change
- -15.58%