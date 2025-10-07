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NVDU: Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares
NVDU exchange rate has changed by 4.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 141.07 and at a high of 146.00.
Follow Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDU stock price today?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock is priced at 145.01 today. It trades within 141.07 - 146.00, yesterday's close was 138.85, and trading volume reached 431. The live price chart of NVDU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares is currently valued at 145.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.07% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDU movements.
How to buy NVDU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares shares at the current price of 145.01. Orders are usually placed near 145.01 or 145.31, while 431 and 2.13% show market activity. Follow NVDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares involves considering the yearly range 86.03 - 172.89 and current price 145.01. Many compare 28.40% and 45.56% before placing orders at 145.01 or 145.31. Explore the NVDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares in the past year was 172.89. Within 86.03 - 172.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 138.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NVDU) over the year was 86.03. Comparing it with the current 145.01 and 86.03 - 172.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDU stock split?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 138.85, and 26.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 138.85
- Open
- 141.99
- Bid
- 145.01
- Ask
- 145.31
- Low
- 141.07
- High
- 146.00
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- 4.44%
- Month Change
- 28.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.56%
- Year Change
- 26.07%