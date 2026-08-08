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NVDS: AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
NVDS exchange rate has changed by -3.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.65 and at a high of 19.13.
Follow AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDS stock price today?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.76 today. It trades within 18.65 - 19.13, yesterday's close was 19.41, and trading volume reached 288. The live price chart of NVDS shows these updates.
Does AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.28% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDS movements.
How to buy NVDS stock?
You can buy AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.76. Orders are usually placed near 18.76 or 19.06, while 288 and -1.52% show market activity. Follow NVDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDS stock?
Investing in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.30 - 32.52 and current price 18.76. Many compare -17.61% and -37.32% before placing orders at 18.76 or 19.06. Explore the NVDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF in the past year was 32.52. Within 18.30 - 32.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) over the year was 18.30. Comparing it with the current 18.76 and 18.30 - 32.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDS stock split?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.41, and -31.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.41
- Open
- 19.05
- Bid
- 18.76
- Ask
- 19.06
- Low
- 18.65
- High
- 19.13
- Volume
- 288
- Daily Change
- -3.35%
- Month Change
- -17.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.32%
- Year Change
- -31.28%