- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVDQ: ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET
NVDQ exchange rate has changed by -4.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.96 and at a high of 9.31.
Follow ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDQ stock price today?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET stock is priced at 9.04 today. It trades within 8.96 - 9.31, yesterday's close was 9.47, and trading volume reached 2258. The live price chart of NVDQ shows these updates.
Does ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET stock pay dividends?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET is currently valued at 9.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 686.09% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDQ movements.
How to buy NVDQ stock?
You can buy ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET shares at the current price of 9.04. Orders are usually placed near 9.04 or 9.34, while 2258 and -2.16% show market activity. Follow NVDQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDQ stock?
Investing in ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET involves considering the yearly range 0.76 - 20.57 and current price 9.04. Many compare -22.80% and -49.75% before placing orders at 9.04 or 9.34. Explore the NVDQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET in the past year was 20.57. Within 0.76 - 20.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET (NVDQ) over the year was 0.76. Comparing it with the current 9.04 and 0.76 - 20.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDQ stock split?
ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.47, and 686.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.47
- Open
- 9.24
- Bid
- 9.04
- Ask
- 9.34
- Low
- 8.96
- High
- 9.31
- Volume
- 2.258 K
- Daily Change
- -4.54%
- Month Change
- -22.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -49.75%
- Year Change
- 686.09%