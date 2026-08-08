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NVDD: Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
NVDD exchange rate has changed by -2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.04 and at a high of 30.58.
Follow Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDD stock price today?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 30.13 today. It trades within 30.04 - 30.58, yesterday's close was 30.82, and trading volume reached 204. The live price chart of NVDD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 30.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.86% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDD movements.
How to buy NVDD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 30.13. Orders are usually placed near 30.13 or 30.43, while 204 and -0.95% show market activity. Follow NVDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 29.40 - 42.78 and current price 30.13. Many compare -12.03% and -25.77% before placing orders at 30.13 or 30.43. Explore the NVDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 42.78. Within 29.40 - 42.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) over the year was 29.40. Comparing it with the current 30.13 and 29.40 - 42.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDD stock split?
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.82, and -20.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.82
- Open
- 30.42
- Bid
- 30.13
- Ask
- 30.43
- Low
- 30.04
- High
- 30.58
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- -2.24%
- Month Change
- -12.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.77%
- Year Change
- -20.86%