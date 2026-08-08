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NVDB: AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF
NVDB exchange rate has changed by 3.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.44 and at a high of 34.05.
Follow AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDB stock price today?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF stock is priced at 33.87 today. It trades within 33.44 - 34.05, yesterday's close was 32.76, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of NVDB shows these updates.
Does AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF is currently valued at 33.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.97% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDB movements.
How to buy NVDB stock?
You can buy AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF shares at the current price of 33.87. Orders are usually placed near 33.87 or 34.17, while 22 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow NVDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDB stock?
Investing in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.47 - 40.80 and current price 33.87. Many compare 25.68% and 35.86% before placing orders at 33.87 or 34.17. Explore the NVDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF in the past year was 40.80. Within 20.47 - 40.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF (NVDB) over the year was 20.47. Comparing it with the current 33.87 and 20.47 - 40.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDB stock split?
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bull Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.76, and 21.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.76
- Open
- 33.85
- Bid
- 33.87
- Ask
- 34.17
- Low
- 33.44
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 3.39%
- Month Change
- 25.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.86%
- Year Change
- 21.97%