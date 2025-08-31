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NVD: GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF
NVD exchange rate has changed by -4.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.94 and at a high of 4.09.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVD News
- NVD ETF: For Nvidia Bears To Feast On When The AI Hype Fades (NASDAQ:NVD)
- Hundreds of ETFs Hit 52-Week Highs This Week. Here Are 3 Worth Owning Long Term.
- Stock Market Falls As Oil Prices Skyrocket On Iran Conflict: Weekly Review
- AMZY: Understanding The Strategy And Suitability Of This High-Yielding ETF (AMZY)
- 11 Ways To Profit From Nvidia, Regardless Of What Happens From Here (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVD stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock is priced at 3.97 today. It trades within 3.94 - 4.09, yesterday's close was 4.16, and trading volume reached 6795. The live price chart of NVD shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF is currently valued at 3.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.90% and USD. View the chart live to track NVD movements.
How to buy NVD stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 3.97. Orders are usually placed near 3.97 or 4.27, while 6795 and -2.22% show market activity. Follow NVD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVD stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.93 - 11.41 and current price 3.97. Many compare -22.76% and -48.58% before placing orders at 3.97 or 4.27. Explore the NVD price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the past year was 11.41. Within 3.93 - 11.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) over the year was 3.93. Comparing it with the current 3.97 and 3.93 - 11.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVD stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.16, and -62.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.16
- Open
- 4.06
- Bid
- 3.97
- Ask
- 4.27
- Low
- 3.94
- High
- 4.09
- Volume
- 6.795 K
- Daily Change
- -4.57%
- Month Change
- -22.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.58%
- Year Change
- -62.90%