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NUW: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
NUW exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.96 and at a high of 14.04.
Follow Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUW stock price today?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock is priced at 14.03 today. It trades within 13.96 - 14.04, yesterday's close was 13.95, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of NUW shows these updates.
Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is currently valued at 14.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track NUW movements.
How to buy NUW stock?
You can buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares at the current price of 14.03. Orders are usually placed near 14.03 or 14.33, while 81 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow NUW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUW stock?
Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund involves considering the yearly range 13.66 - 14.70 and current price 14.03. Many compare 0.50% and -3.51% before placing orders at 14.03 or 14.33. Explore the NUW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the past year was 14.70. Within 13.66 - 14.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) over the year was 13.66. Comparing it with the current 14.03 and 13.66 - 14.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUW stock split?
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.95, and 2.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.95
- Open
- 13.97
- Bid
- 14.03
- Ask
- 14.33
- Low
- 13.96
- High
- 14.04
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.51%
- Year Change
- 2.18%