QuotesSections
Currencies / NUW
Back to US Stock Market

NUW: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

14.03 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUW exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.96 and at a high of 14.04.

Follow Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NUW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NUW stock price today?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock is priced at 14.03 today. It trades within 13.96 - 14.04, yesterday's close was 13.95, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of NUW shows these updates.

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock pay dividends?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is currently valued at 14.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track NUW movements.

How to buy NUW stock?

You can buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares at the current price of 14.03. Orders are usually placed near 14.03 or 14.33, while 81 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow NUW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUW stock?

Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund involves considering the yearly range 13.66 - 14.70 and current price 14.03. Many compare 0.50% and -3.51% before placing orders at 14.03 or 14.33. Explore the NUW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the past year was 14.70. Within 13.66 - 14.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) over the year was 13.66. Comparing it with the current 14.03 and 13.66 - 14.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUW stock split?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.95, and 2.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.96 14.04
Year Range
13.66 14.70
Previous Close
13.95
Open
13.97
Bid
14.03
Ask
14.33
Low
13.96
High
14.04
Volume
81
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
0.50%
6 Months Change
-3.51%
Year Change
2.18%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev