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NUV: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
NUV exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.05 and at a high of 9.12.
Follow Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUV News
- $1 Million Dollar Near 7% Yield 60/40 Portfolio (ADX)
- Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock hits 52-week high at $9.26
- Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock hits 52-week high at 9.23 USD
- Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock hits 52-week high at $9.23
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For The Best Municipal Bond Exposure
- Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock hits 52-week high at 9.19 USD
- Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock hits 52-week high at 9.11 USD
- NUV: Going Long Tenor Munis For Income At Capital Risk (NYSE:NUV)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUV stock price today?
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc stock is priced at 9.09 today. It trades within 9.05 - 9.12, yesterday's close was 9.03, and trading volume reached 613. The live price chart of NUV shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc is currently valued at 9.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track NUV movements.
How to buy NUV stock?
You can buy Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc shares at the current price of 9.09. Orders are usually placed near 9.09 or 9.39, while 613 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow NUV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUV stock?
Investing in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 8.64 - 9.25 and current price 9.09. Many compare -0.55% and -1.20% before placing orders at 9.09 or 9.39. Explore the NUV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in the past year was 9.25. Within 8.64 - 9.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) over the year was 8.64. Comparing it with the current 9.09 and 8.64 - 9.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUV stock split?
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.03, and 4.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.03
- Open
- 9.06
- Bid
- 9.09
- Ask
- 9.39
- Low
- 9.05
- High
- 9.12
- Volume
- 613
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- 4.84%