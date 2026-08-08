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NUSA: Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
NUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.03 and at a high of 23.03.
Follow Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUSA stock price today?
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.03 today. It trades within 23.03 - 23.03, yesterday's close was 23.02, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NUSA shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.45% and USD. View the chart live to track NUSA movements.
How to buy NUSA stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.03. Orders are usually placed near 23.03 or 23.33, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUSA stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 23.56 and current price 23.03. Many compare 0.13% and -1.62% before placing orders at 23.03 or 23.33. Explore the NUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.56. Within 23.00 - 23.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 23.03 and 23.00 - 23.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUSA stock split?
Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.02, and -1.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.02
- Open
- 23.03
- Bid
- 23.03
- Ask
- 23.33
- Low
- 23.03
- High
- 23.03
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.62%
- Year Change
- -1.45%