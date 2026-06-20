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NURE: Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF
NURE exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.32 and at a high of 32.42.
Follow Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NURE News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- Pending Home Sales Jump To 6-Month High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NURE stock price today?
Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock is priced at 32.32 today. It trades within 32.32 - 32.42, yesterday's close was 32.18, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of NURE shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF is currently valued at 32.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.60% and USD. View the chart live to track NURE movements.
How to buy NURE stock?
You can buy Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF shares at the current price of 32.32. Orders are usually placed near 32.32 or 32.62, while 13 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow NURE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NURE stock?
Investing in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.86 - 33.43 and current price 32.32. Many compare -1.61% and 9.34% before placing orders at 32.32 or 32.62. Explore the NURE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the past year was 33.43. Within 26.86 - 33.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) over the year was 26.86. Comparing it with the current 32.32 and 26.86 - 33.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NURE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NURE stock split?
Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.18, and 9.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.18
- Open
- 32.38
- Bid
- 32.32
- Ask
- 32.62
- Low
- 32.32
- High
- 32.42
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- -1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.34%
- Year Change
- 9.60%