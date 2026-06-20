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NURE: Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

32.32 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NURE exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.32 and at a high of 32.42.

Follow Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NURE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NURE stock price today?

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock is priced at 32.32 today. It trades within 32.32 - 32.42, yesterday's close was 32.18, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of NURE shows these updates.

Does Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock pay dividends?

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF is currently valued at 32.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.60% and USD. View the chart live to track NURE movements.

How to buy NURE stock?

You can buy Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF shares at the current price of 32.32. Orders are usually placed near 32.32 or 32.62, while 13 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow NURE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NURE stock?

Investing in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.86 - 33.43 and current price 32.32. Many compare -1.61% and 9.34% before placing orders at 32.32 or 32.62. Explore the NURE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the past year was 33.43. Within 26.86 - 33.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) over the year was 26.86. Comparing it with the current 32.32 and 26.86 - 33.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NURE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NURE stock split?

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.18, and 9.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.32 32.42
Year Range
26.86 33.43
Previous Close
32.18
Open
32.38
Bid
32.32
Ask
32.62
Low
32.32
High
32.42
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
-1.61%
6 Months Change
9.34%
Year Change
9.60%
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