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NUGY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF
NUGY exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.06 and at a high of 13.11.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUGY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF stock is priced at 13.08 today. It trades within 13.06 - 13.11, yesterday's close was 13.15, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of NUGY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF is currently valued at 13.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -47.68% and USD. View the chart live to track NUGY movements.
How to buy NUGY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF shares at the current price of 13.08. Orders are usually placed near 13.08 or 13.38, while 19 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow NUGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUGY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.84 - 25.84 and current price 13.08. Many compare 0.69% and -41.53% before placing orders at 13.08 or 13.38. Explore the NUGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF in the past year was 25.84. Within 12.84 - 25.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF (NUGY) over the year was 12.84. Comparing it with the current 13.08 and 12.84 - 25.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUGY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.15, and -47.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.15
- Open
- 13.06
- Bid
- 13.08
- Ask
- 13.38
- Low
- 13.06
- High
- 13.11
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.53%
- Year Change
- -47.68%