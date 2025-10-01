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NUGT: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares
NUGT exchange rate has changed by 14.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 156.44 and at a high of 163.20.
Follow Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUGT News
- NUGT Turbocharges Gold Mining Stocks And Could Offer Value After Gold’s Correction
- The Case For NUGT As Gold Searches For A Bottom
- UGL: Benefits And Risks Of The 2X Leveraged Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL)
- NUGT: A Good Supplement To GDX, But Not A Long-Term Holding
- NUGT: Gold Is Soaring And Gold Miners Are Flying, Here's A Leveraged Way In
- Gold No Longer An Economy Barometer (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- JNUG: A Primer On The Structure And Suitability Of This Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG)
- DUST: Benefits And Risks Of The -2x Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST)
- NUGT: A Primer On The Structure And Suitability Of This 2x Leveraged ETF (NUGT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUGT stock price today?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares stock is priced at 160.88 today. It trades within 156.44 - 163.20, yesterday's close was 141.07, and trading volume reached 1637. The live price chart of NUGT shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares is currently valued at 160.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.59% and USD. View the chart live to track NUGT movements.
How to buy NUGT stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares shares at the current price of 160.88. Orders are usually placed near 160.88 or 161.18, while 1637 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow NUGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUGT stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares involves considering the yearly range 99.02 - 320.79 and current price 160.88. Many compare 45.51% and -49.33% before placing orders at 160.88 or 161.18. Explore the NUGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares in the past year was 320.79. Within 99.02 - 320.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 141.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares (NUGT) over the year was 99.02. Comparing it with the current 160.88 and 99.02 - 320.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUGT stock split?
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 141.07, and 27.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 141.07
- Open
- 159.36
- Bid
- 160.88
- Ask
- 161.18
- Low
- 156.44
- High
- 163.20
- Volume
- 1.637 K
- Daily Change
- 14.04%
- Month Change
- 45.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -49.33%
- Year Change
- 27.59%