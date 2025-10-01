NUGT exchange rate has changed by 14.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 156.44 and at a high of 163.20.

Follow Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2XShares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.