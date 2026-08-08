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NUGO: Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
NUGO exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.18 and at a high of 44.37.
Follow Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUGO stock price today?
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 44.18 today. It trades within 44.18 - 44.37, yesterday's close was 44.05, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NUGO shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 44.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.24% and USD. View the chart live to track NUGO movements.
How to buy NUGO stock?
You can buy Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 44.18. Orders are usually placed near 44.18 or 44.48, while 4 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow NUGO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUGO stock?
Investing in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.28 - 44.54 and current price 44.18. Many compare 2.94% and 17.19% before placing orders at 44.18 or 44.48. Explore the NUGO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF in the past year was 44.54. Within 34.28 - 44.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) over the year was 34.28. Comparing it with the current 44.18 and 34.28 - 44.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUGO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUGO stock split?
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.05, and 19.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.05
- Open
- 44.34
- Bid
- 44.18
- Ask
- 44.48
- Low
- 44.18
- High
- 44.37
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.19%
- Year Change
- 19.24%