- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NUDM: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF
NUDM exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.46 and at a high of 41.65.
Follow Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUDM News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUDM stock price today?
Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 41.61 today. It trades within 41.46 - 41.65, yesterday's close was 41.21, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of NUDM shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 41.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.99% and USD. View the chart live to track NUDM movements.
How to buy NUDM stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 41.61. Orders are usually placed near 41.61 or 41.91, while 31 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow NUDM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUDM stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.70 - 41.65 and current price 41.61. Many compare 3.15% and 7.53% before placing orders at 41.61 or 41.91. Explore the NUDM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 41.65. Within 34.70 - 41.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) over the year was 34.70. Comparing it with the current 41.61 and 34.70 - 41.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUDM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUDM stock split?
Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.21, and 6.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.21
- Open
- 41.62
- Bid
- 41.61
- Ask
- 41.91
- Low
- 41.46
- High
- 41.65
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.53%
- Year Change
- 6.99%