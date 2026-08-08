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NSRX: Nasus Pharma Ltd
NSRX exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.14 and at a high of 3.57.
Follow Nasus Pharma Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NSRX stock price today?
Nasus Pharma Ltd stock is priced at 3.37 today. It trades within 3.14 - 3.57, yesterday's close was 3.38, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of NSRX shows these updates.
Does Nasus Pharma Ltd stock pay dividends?
Nasus Pharma Ltd is currently valued at 3.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -58.75% and USD. View the chart live to track NSRX movements.
How to buy NSRX stock?
You can buy Nasus Pharma Ltd shares at the current price of 3.37. Orders are usually placed near 3.37 or 3.67, while 29 and 4.66% show market activity. Follow NSRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NSRX stock?
Investing in Nasus Pharma Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.98 - 9.50 and current price 3.37. Many compare 12.33% and -26.26% before placing orders at 3.37 or 3.67. Explore the NSRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nasus Pharma Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nasus Pharma Ltd in the past year was 9.50. Within 1.98 - 9.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nasus Pharma Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Nasus Pharma Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nasus Pharma Ltd (NSRX) over the year was 1.98. Comparing it with the current 3.37 and 1.98 - 9.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NSRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NSRX stock split?
Nasus Pharma Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.38, and -58.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.38
- Open
- 3.22
- Bid
- 3.37
- Ask
- 3.67
- Low
- 3.14
- High
- 3.57
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 12.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.26%
- Year Change
- -58.75%