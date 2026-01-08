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NSI: National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
NSI exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.07 and at a high of 38.07.
Follow National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NSI stock price today?
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock is priced at 38.07 today. It trades within 38.07 - 38.07, yesterday's close was 37.79, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NSI shows these updates.
Does National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock pay dividends?
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF is currently valued at 38.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track NSI movements.
How to buy NSI stock?
You can buy National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF shares at the current price of 38.07. Orders are usually placed near 38.07 or 38.37, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NSI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NSI stock?
Investing in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.92 - 39.73 and current price 38.07. Many compare 2.06% and 2.09% before placing orders at 38.07 or 38.37. Explore the NSI price chart live with daily changes.
What are National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the past year was 39.73. Within 33.92 - 39.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) over the year was 33.92. Comparing it with the current 38.07 and 33.92 - 39.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NSI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NSI stock split?
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.79, and 0.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.79
- Open
- 38.07
- Bid
- 38.07
- Ask
- 38.37
- Low
- 38.07
- High
- 38.07
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.09%
- Year Change
- 0.98%