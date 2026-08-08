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NSCI: Nuveen Securitized Income ETF
NSCI exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.16 and at a high of 25.17.
Follow Nuveen Securitized Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NSCI stock price today?
Nuveen Securitized Income ETF stock is priced at 25.16 today. It trades within 25.16 - 25.17, yesterday's close was 25.18, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of NSCI shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Securitized Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Securitized Income ETF is currently valued at 25.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.52% and USD. View the chart live to track NSCI movements.
How to buy NSCI stock?
You can buy Nuveen Securitized Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.16. Orders are usually placed near 25.16 or 25.46, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow NSCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NSCI stock?
Investing in Nuveen Securitized Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.00 - 25.43 and current price 25.16. Many compare 0.12% and -0.55% before placing orders at 25.16 or 25.46. Explore the NSCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Securitized Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Securitized Income ETF in the past year was 25.43. Within 25.00 - 25.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Securitized Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Securitized Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Securitized Income ETF (NSCI) over the year was 25.00. Comparing it with the current 25.16 and 25.00 - 25.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NSCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NSCI stock split?
Nuveen Securitized Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.18, and 0.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.18
- Open
- 25.17
- Bid
- 25.16
- Ask
- 25.46
- Low
- 25.16
- High
- 25.17
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.55%
- Year Change
- 0.52%