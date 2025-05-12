Currencies / NRSN
NRSN: NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd
1.17 USD 0.01 (0.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NRSN exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.11 and at a high of 1.18.
Follow NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NRSN News
- NRSN stock touches 52-week high at $1.65 amid robust gains
- NRSN stock touches 52-week high at $1.52 amid growth optimism
- Why This Nano-Cap Stock Might Skyrocket To $14, Per Analyst Insights - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)
- This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
Daily Range
1.11 1.18
Year Range
0.80 2.60
- Previous Close
- 1.16
- Open
- 1.11
- Bid
- 1.17
- Ask
- 1.47
- Low
- 1.11
- High
- 1.18
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 11.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.17%
- Year Change
- -4.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev