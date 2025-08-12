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NRK: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
NRK exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.37 and at a high of 10.55.
Follow Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
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- MN
NRK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NRK stock price today?
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 10.50 today. It trades within 10.37 - 10.55, yesterday's close was 10.33, and trading volume reached 782. The live price chart of NRK shows these updates.
Does Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 10.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.99% and USD. View the chart live to track NRK movements.
How to buy NRK stock?
You can buy Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 10.50. Orders are usually placed near 10.50 or 10.80, while 782 and 1.25% show market activity. Follow NRK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NRK stock?
Investing in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 9.44 - 10.80 and current price 10.50. Many compare 1.35% and 0.29% before placing orders at 10.50 or 10.80. Explore the NRK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 10.80. Within 9.44 - 10.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) over the year was 9.44. Comparing it with the current 10.50 and 9.44 - 10.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NRK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NRK stock split?
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.33, and 10.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.33
- Open
- 10.37
- Bid
- 10.50
- Ask
- 10.80
- Low
- 10.37
- High
- 10.55
- Volume
- 782
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.29%
- Year Change
- 10.99%