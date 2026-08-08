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NPT: Texxon Holding Ltd
NPT exchange rate has changed by 8.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.78 and at a high of 4.47.
Follow Texxon Holding Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NPT stock price today?
Texxon Holding Ltd stock is priced at 4.20 today. It trades within 3.78 - 4.47, yesterday's close was 3.88, and trading volume reached 167. The live price chart of NPT shows these updates.
Does Texxon Holding Ltd stock pay dividends?
Texxon Holding Ltd is currently valued at 4.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.45% and USD. View the chart live to track NPT movements.
How to buy NPT stock?
You can buy Texxon Holding Ltd shares at the current price of 4.20. Orders are usually placed near 4.20 or 4.50, while 167 and 11.11% show market activity. Follow NPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NPT stock?
Investing in Texxon Holding Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.14 - 22.38 and current price 4.20. Many compare 38.16% and -27.96% before placing orders at 4.20 or 4.50. Explore the NPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Texxon Holding Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Texxon Holding Ltd in the past year was 22.38. Within 1.14 - 22.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Texxon Holding Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Texxon Holding Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Texxon Holding Ltd (NPT) over the year was 1.14. Comparing it with the current 4.20 and 1.14 - 22.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NPT stock split?
Texxon Holding Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.88, and -18.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.88
- Open
- 3.78
- Bid
- 4.20
- Ask
- 4.50
- Low
- 3.78
- High
- 4.47
- Volume
- 167
- Daily Change
- 8.25%
- Month Change
- 38.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.96%
- Year Change
- -18.45%