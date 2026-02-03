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NPFI: Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF
NPFI exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.93 and at a high of 25.96.
Follow Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NPFI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NPFI stock price today?
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock is priced at 25.95 today. It trades within 25.93 - 25.96, yesterday's close was 25.93, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of NPFI shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF is currently valued at 25.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.42% and USD. View the chart live to track NPFI movements.
How to buy NPFI stock?
You can buy Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.95. Orders are usually placed near 25.95 or 26.25, while 51 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow NPFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NPFI stock?
Investing in Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.50 - 26.61 and current price 25.95. Many compare 0.66% and -0.73% before placing orders at 25.95 or 26.25. Explore the NPFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF in the past year was 26.61. Within 25.50 - 26.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) over the year was 25.50. Comparing it with the current 25.95 and 25.50 - 26.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NPFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NPFI stock split?
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.93, and -0.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.93
- Open
- 25.93
- Bid
- 25.95
- Ask
- 26.25
- Low
- 25.93
- High
- 25.96
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.73%
- Year Change
- -0.42%