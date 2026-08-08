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NPAC: New Providence Acquisition Corp. III
NPAC exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.43 and at a high of 10.43.
Follow New Providence Acquisition Corp. III dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NPAC stock price today?
New Providence Acquisition Corp. III stock is priced at 10.43 today. It trades within 10.43 - 10.43, yesterday's close was 10.42, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NPAC shows these updates.
Does New Providence Acquisition Corp. III stock pay dividends?
New Providence Acquisition Corp. III is currently valued at 10.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NPAC movements.
How to buy NPAC stock?
You can buy New Providence Acquisition Corp. III shares at the current price of 10.43. Orders are usually placed near 10.43 or 10.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NPAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NPAC stock?
Investing in New Providence Acquisition Corp. III involves considering the yearly range 10.07 - 10.49 and current price 10.43. Many compare 0.10% and 1.36% before placing orders at 10.43 or 10.73. Explore the NPAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are New Providence Acquisition Corp. III stock highest prices?
The highest price of New Providence Acquisition Corp. III in the past year was 10.49. Within 10.07 - 10.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track New Providence Acquisition Corp. III performance using the live chart.
What are New Providence Acquisition Corp. III stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of New Providence Acquisition Corp. III (NPAC) over the year was 10.07. Comparing it with the current 10.43 and 10.07 - 10.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NPAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NPAC stock split?
New Providence Acquisition Corp. III has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.42, and 3.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.42
- Open
- 10.43
- Bid
- 10.43
- Ask
- 10.73
- Low
- 10.43
- High
- 10.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.36%
- Year Change
- 3.06%