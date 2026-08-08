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NOVZ: TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
NOVZ exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.09 and at a high of 48.20.
Follow TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOVZ stock price today?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock is priced at 48.20 today. It trades within 48.09 - 48.20, yesterday's close was 47.49, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of NOVZ shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF is currently valued at 48.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.77% and USD. View the chart live to track NOVZ movements.
How to buy NOVZ stock?
You can buy TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF shares at the current price of 48.20. Orders are usually placed near 48.20 or 48.50, while 3 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow NOVZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOVZ stock?
Investing in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.28 - 48.20 and current price 48.20. Many compare 1.95% and 9.90% before placing orders at 48.20 or 48.50. Explore the NOVZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF in the past year was 48.20. Within 42.28 - 48.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) over the year was 42.28. Comparing it with the current 48.20 and 42.28 - 48.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOVZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOVZ stock split?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.49, and 12.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.49
- Open
- 48.09
- Bid
- 48.20
- Ask
- 48.50
- Low
- 48.09
- High
- 48.20
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.90%
- Year Change
- 12.77%