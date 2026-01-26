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NORW: Global X MSCI Norway ETF
NORW exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.30 and at a high of 35.47.
Follow Global X MSCI Norway ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NORW News
- NORW: Reasonable Valuation And Growth Outperformance Potential (NYSEARCA:NORW)
- Trump's War On The World Makes 3 Nations Great (Not The U.S.)
- NORW: Profiting From The Energy Crisis, But Risk-Reward Isn't Ideal (Downgrade) (NORW)
- Are Europe ETFs at Threat Due to Iran Crisis?
- 4 Country ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NORW stock price today?
Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock is priced at 35.34 today. It trades within 35.30 - 35.47, yesterday's close was 35.05, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of NORW shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI Norway ETF is currently valued at 35.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.95% and USD. View the chart live to track NORW movements.
How to buy NORW stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI Norway ETF shares at the current price of 35.34. Orders are usually placed near 35.34 or 35.64, while 35 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow NORW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NORW stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI Norway ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.84 - 39.37 and current price 35.34. Many compare 1.14% and -1.26% before placing orders at 35.34 or 35.64. Explore the NORW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the past year was 39.37. Within 27.84 - 39.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI Norway ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) over the year was 27.84. Comparing it with the current 35.34 and 27.84 - 39.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NORW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NORW stock split?
Global X MSCI Norway ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.05, and 18.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.05
- Open
- 35.40
- Bid
- 35.34
- Ask
- 35.64
- Low
- 35.30
- High
- 35.47
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.26%
- Year Change
- 18.95%