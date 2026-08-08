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NODE: Onchain Economy ETF
NODE exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.80 and at a high of 37.54.
Follow Onchain Economy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NODE stock price today?
Onchain Economy ETF stock is priced at 37.38 today. It trades within 36.80 - 37.54, yesterday's close was 37.54, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of NODE shows these updates.
Does Onchain Economy ETF stock pay dividends?
Onchain Economy ETF is currently valued at 37.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.11% and USD. View the chart live to track NODE movements.
How to buy NODE stock?
You can buy Onchain Economy ETF shares at the current price of 37.38. Orders are usually placed near 37.38 or 37.68, while 13 and 1.58% show market activity. Follow NODE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NODE stock?
Investing in Onchain Economy ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.36 - 54.32 and current price 37.38. Many compare -0.11% and 7.73% before placing orders at 37.38 or 37.68. Explore the NODE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Onchain Economy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Onchain Economy ETF in the past year was 54.32. Within 30.36 - 54.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Onchain Economy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Onchain Economy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Onchain Economy ETF (NODE) over the year was 30.36. Comparing it with the current 37.38 and 30.36 - 54.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NODE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NODE stock split?
Onchain Economy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.54, and 9.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.54
- Open
- 36.80
- Bid
- 37.38
- Ask
- 37.68
- Low
- 36.80
- High
- 37.54
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- -0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.73%
- Year Change
- 9.11%