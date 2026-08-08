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NNY: Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
NNY exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.29 and at a high of 8.34.
Follow Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NNY stock price today?
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock is priced at 8.30 today. It trades within 8.29 - 8.34, yesterday's close was 8.25, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of NNY shows these updates.
Does Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund is currently valued at 8.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.47% and USD. View the chart live to track NNY movements.
How to buy NNY stock?
You can buy Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares at the current price of 8.30. Orders are usually placed near 8.30 or 8.60, while 46 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow NNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NNY stock?
Investing in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.03 - 8.93 and current price 8.30. Many compare 0.61% and -5.90% before placing orders at 8.30 or 8.60. Explore the NNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the past year was 8.93. Within 8.03 - 8.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) over the year was 8.03. Comparing it with the current 8.30 and 8.03 - 8.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NNY stock split?
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.25, and 2.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.25
- Open
- 8.31
- Bid
- 8.30
- Ask
- 8.60
- Low
- 8.29
- High
- 8.34
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.90%
- Year Change
- 2.47%