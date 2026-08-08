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NNNN: Anbio Biotechnology
NNNN exchange rate has changed by 5.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.55 and at a high of 12.07.
Follow Anbio Biotechnology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NNNN stock price today?
Anbio Biotechnology stock is priced at 10.61 today. It trades within 9.55 - 12.07, yesterday's close was 10.06, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of NNNN shows these updates.
Does Anbio Biotechnology stock pay dividends?
Anbio Biotechnology is currently valued at 10.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.87% and USD. View the chart live to track NNNN movements.
How to buy NNNN stock?
You can buy Anbio Biotechnology shares at the current price of 10.61. Orders are usually placed near 10.61 or 10.91, while 136 and 2.12% show market activity. Follow NNNN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NNNN stock?
Investing in Anbio Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 8.30 - 36.00 and current price 10.61. Many compare 10.29% and -59.19% before placing orders at 10.61 or 10.91. Explore the NNNN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Anbio Biotechnology stock highest prices?
The highest price of Anbio Biotechnology in the past year was 36.00. Within 8.30 - 36.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Anbio Biotechnology performance using the live chart.
What are Anbio Biotechnology stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Anbio Biotechnology (NNNN) over the year was 8.30. Comparing it with the current 10.61 and 8.30 - 36.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NNNN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NNNN stock split?
Anbio Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.06, and -59.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.06
- Open
- 10.39
- Bid
- 10.61
- Ask
- 10.91
- Low
- 9.55
- High
- 12.07
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 5.47%
- Month Change
- 10.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -59.19%
- Year Change
- -59.87%