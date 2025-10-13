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NMZ: Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0.
NMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.26 and at a high of 10.31.
Follow Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- MN
NMZ News
- The Market May Be In A Bubble: This Is How To Invest
- Can You Retire On $500,000 Any Longer?
- How We Would Invest $100,000 Today: Our Two Best Strategies, One Yields 7.75%
- NMZ: Aligned To Benefit From Lower Interest Rates (NYSE:NMZ)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For The Best Municipal Bond Exposure
- NMZ: I Like This Muni Fund For The New Year (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:NMZ)
- NMZ: Playing The Muni Market The Right Way For Me (NYSE:NMZ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMZ stock price today?
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. stock is priced at 10.26 today. It trades within 10.26 - 10.31, yesterday's close was 10.23, and trading volume reached 707. The live price chart of NMZ shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. is currently valued at 10.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.68% and USD. View the chart live to track NMZ movements.
How to buy NMZ stock?
You can buy Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. shares at the current price of 10.26. Orders are usually placed near 10.26 or 10.56, while 707 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMZ stock?
Investing in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. involves considering the yearly range 9.97 - 10.77 and current price 10.26. Many compare 0.39% and -3.84% before placing orders at 10.26 or 10.56. Explore the NMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. in the past year was 10.77. Within 9.97 - 10.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. (NMZ) over the year was 9.97. Comparing it with the current 10.26 and 9.97 - 10.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMZ stock split?
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Common Stock, $0. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.23, and 1.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.23
- Open
- 10.26
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 10.26
- High
- 10.31
- Volume
- 707
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.84%
- Year Change
- 1.68%