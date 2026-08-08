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NMI: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc
NMI exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.70 and at a high of 10.87.
Follow Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMI stock price today?
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.80 today. It trades within 10.70 - 10.87, yesterday's close was 10.74, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of NMI shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.80% and USD. View the chart live to track NMI movements.
How to buy NMI stock?
You can buy Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.80. Orders are usually placed near 10.80 or 11.10, while 33 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow NMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMI stock?
Investing in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.62 - 11.25 and current price 10.80. Many compare -0.46% and 8.43% before placing orders at 10.80 or 11.10. Explore the NMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in the past year was 11.25. Within 9.62 - 11.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) over the year was 9.62. Comparing it with the current 10.80 and 9.62 - 11.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMI stock split?
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.74, and 11.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.74
- Open
- 10.84
- Bid
- 10.80
- Ask
- 11.10
- Low
- 10.70
- High
- 10.87
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- -0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.43%
- Year Change
- 11.80%