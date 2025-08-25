- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NMAI: Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
NMAI exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.30 and at a high of 14.56.
Follow Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMAI News
- NMAI: Discounted But Not Appealing Enough Yet (NYSE:NMAI)
- NMAI CEF: Bonds Drag On Performance, But This Hybrid CEF Could Be Attractive For Income
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund VP buys $1,008 in stock
- NMAI: Diversified Portfolio At A Hefty Discount, But Mixed Results (NYSE:NMAI)
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- BTX: Structural Flaws Cause Underperformance Against Peers (NYSE:BTX)
- Nuveen multi-asset income fund announces portfolio manager changes
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMAI stock price today?
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.51 today. It trades within 14.30 - 14.56, yesterday's close was 14.28, and trading volume reached 266. The live price chart of NMAI shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.07% and USD. View the chart live to track NMAI movements.
How to buy NMAI stock?
You can buy Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.51. Orders are usually placed near 14.51 or 14.81, while 266 and 1.40% show market activity. Follow NMAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMAI stock?
Investing in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.99 - 14.56 and current price 14.51. Many compare 2.98% and 5.53% before placing orders at 14.51 or 14.81. Explore the NMAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 14.56. Within 11.99 - 14.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NMAI) over the year was 11.99. Comparing it with the current 14.51 and 11.99 - 14.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMAI stock split?
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.28, and 14.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.28
- Open
- 14.31
- Bid
- 14.51
- Ask
- 14.81
- Low
- 14.30
- High
- 14.56
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 2.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.53%
- Year Change
- 14.07%