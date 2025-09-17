QuotesSections
Currencies / NLSPW
Back to US Stock Market

NLSPW: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd - Warrant

0.0140 USD 0.0001 (0.71%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NLSPW exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0140 and at a high of 0.0164.

Follow NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0140 0.0164
Year Range
0.0009 0.0698
Previous Close
0.0141
Open
0.0164
Bid
0.0140
Ask
0.0170
Low
0.0140
High
0.0164
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.71%
Month Change
-23.50%
6 Months Change
108.96%
Year Change
22.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev