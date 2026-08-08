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NLSI: NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF
NLSI exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.78 and at a high of 52.78.
Follow NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NLSI stock price today?
NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 52.78 today. It trades within 52.78 - 52.78, yesterday's close was 53.33, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NLSI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 52.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.24% and USD. View the chart live to track NLSI movements.
How to buy NLSI stock?
You can buy NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 52.78. Orders are usually placed near 52.78 or 53.08, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NLSI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NLSI stock?
Investing in NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.39 - 54.39 and current price 52.78. Many compare 2.11% and 7.91% before placing orders at 52.78 or 53.08. Explore the NLSI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF in the past year was 54.39. Within 44.39 - 54.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF (NLSI) over the year was 44.39. Comparing it with the current 52.78 and 44.39 - 54.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NLSI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NLSI stock split?
NEOS Long/Short Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.33, and 5.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.33
- Open
- 52.78
- Bid
- 52.78
- Ask
- 53.08
- Low
- 52.78
- High
- 52.78
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- 2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.91%
- Year Change
- 5.24%