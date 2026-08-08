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NJUN: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June
NJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.63 and at a high of 32.74.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NJUN stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 32.74 today. It trades within 32.63 - 32.74, yesterday's close was 32.49, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of NJUN shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 32.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.77% and USD. View the chart live to track NJUN movements.
How to buy NJUN stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 32.74. Orders are usually placed near 32.74 or 33.04, while 124 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow NJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NJUN stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 30.67 - 33.05 and current price 32.74. Many compare 2.79% and 3.80% before placing orders at 32.74 or 33.04. Explore the NJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 33.05. Within 30.67 - 33.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June (NJUN) over the year was 30.67. Comparing it with the current 32.74 and 30.67 - 33.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NJUN stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.49, and 3.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.49
- Open
- 32.70
- Bid
- 32.74
- Ask
- 33.04
- Low
- 32.63
- High
- 32.74
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 2.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.80%
- Year Change
- 3.77%