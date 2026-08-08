- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NJUL: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July
NJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.78 and at a high of 77.10.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NJUL stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 77.10 today. It trades within 76.78 - 77.10, yesterday's close was 76.64, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of NJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 77.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NJUL movements.
How to buy NJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 77.10. Orders are usually placed near 77.10 or 77.40, while 40 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow NJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 68.93 - 84.73 and current price 77.10. Many compare 2.90% and 5.95% before placing orders at 77.10 or 77.40. Explore the NJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 84.73. Within 68.93 - 84.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July (NJUL) over the year was 68.93. Comparing it with the current 77.10 and 68.93 - 84.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NJUL stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.64, and 11.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.64
- Open
- 77.02
- Bid
- 77.10
- Ask
- 77.40
- Low
- 76.78
- High
- 77.10
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.95%
- Year Change
- 11.48%