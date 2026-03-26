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NJAN: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January

59.54 USD 0.29 (0.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.41 and at a high of 59.54.

Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NJAN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NJAN stock price today?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 59.54 today. It trades within 59.41 - 59.54, yesterday's close was 59.25, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of NJAN shows these updates.

Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 59.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.79% and USD. View the chart live to track NJAN movements.

How to buy NJAN stock?

You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 59.54. Orders are usually placed near 59.54 or 59.84, while 9 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow NJAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NJAN stock?

Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 51.63 - 59.54 and current price 59.54. Many compare 1.47% and 9.65% before placing orders at 59.54 or 59.84. Explore the NJAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 59.54. Within 51.63 - 59.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January (NJAN) over the year was 51.63. Comparing it with the current 59.54 and 51.63 - 59.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NJAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NJAN stock split?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.25, and 14.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.41 59.54
Year Range
51.63 59.54
Previous Close
59.25
Open
59.47
Bid
59.54
Ask
59.84
Low
59.41
High
59.54
Volume
9
Daily Change
0.49%
Month Change
1.47%
6 Months Change
9.65%
Year Change
14.79%
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