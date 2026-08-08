- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NIOG: Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF
NIOG exchange rate has changed by 7.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.77 and at a high of 10.95.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NIOG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF stock is priced at 10.95 today. It trades within 10.77 - 10.95, yesterday's close was 10.15, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of NIOG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF is currently valued at 10.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.25% and USD. View the chart live to track NIOG movements.
How to buy NIOG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF shares at the current price of 10.95. Orders are usually placed near 10.95 or 11.25, while 16 and 1.58% show market activity. Follow NIOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NIOG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.90 - 26.76 and current price 10.95. Many compare -5.19% and -18.22% before placing orders at 10.95 or 11.25. Explore the NIOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF in the past year was 26.76. Within 9.90 - 26.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF (NIOG) over the year was 9.90. Comparing it with the current 10.95 and 9.90 - 26.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NIOG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.15, and -30.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.15
- Open
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.95
- Ask
- 11.25
- Low
- 10.77
- High
- 10.95
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 7.88%
- Month Change
- -5.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.22%
- Year Change
- -30.25%