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NHYM: Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF
NHYM exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.72 and at a high of 24.82.
Follow Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NHYM stock price today?
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 24.79 today. It trades within 24.72 - 24.82, yesterday's close was 24.65, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of NHYM shows these updates.
Does Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 24.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.27% and USD. View the chart live to track NHYM movements.
How to buy NHYM stock?
You can buy Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.79. Orders are usually placed near 24.79 or 25.09, while 37 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow NHYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NHYM stock?
Investing in Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.41 - 25.33 and current price 24.79. Many compare 0.81% and -1.35% before placing orders at 24.79 or 25.09. Explore the NHYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 25.33. Within 24.41 - 25.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NHYM) over the year was 24.41. Comparing it with the current 24.79 and 24.41 - 25.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NHYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NHYM stock split?
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.65, and -1.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.65
- Open
- 24.73
- Bid
- 24.79
- Ask
- 25.09
- Low
- 24.72
- High
- 24.82
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.35%
- Year Change
- -1.27%