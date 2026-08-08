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NGEN: NervGen Pharma Corp
NGEN exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.68 and at a high of 1.75.
Follow NervGen Pharma Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NGEN stock price today?
NervGen Pharma Corp stock is priced at 1.71 today. It trades within 1.68 - 1.75, yesterday's close was 1.72, and trading volume reached 353. The live price chart of NGEN shows these updates.
Does NervGen Pharma Corp stock pay dividends?
NervGen Pharma Corp is currently valued at 1.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.86% and USD. View the chart live to track NGEN movements.
How to buy NGEN stock?
You can buy NervGen Pharma Corp shares at the current price of 1.71. Orders are usually placed near 1.71 or 2.01, while 353 and -1.16% show market activity. Follow NGEN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NGEN stock?
Investing in NervGen Pharma Corp involves considering the yearly range 1.58 - 6.30 and current price 1.71. Many compare 4.91% and -56.60% before placing orders at 1.71 or 2.01. Explore the NGEN price chart live with daily changes.
What are NervGen Pharma Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of NervGen Pharma Corp in the past year was 6.30. Within 1.58 - 6.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track NervGen Pharma Corp performance using the live chart.
What are NervGen Pharma Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NervGen Pharma Corp (NGEN) over the year was 1.58. Comparing it with the current 1.71 and 1.58 - 6.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NGEN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NGEN stock split?
NervGen Pharma Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.72, and -72.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.72
- Open
- 1.73
- Bid
- 1.71
- Ask
- 2.01
- Low
- 1.68
- High
- 1.75
- Volume
- 353
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 4.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -56.60%
- Year Change
- -72.86%