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NFXS: Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
NFXS exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.57 and at a high of 20.90.
Follow Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFXS stock price today?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 20.64 today. It trades within 20.57 - 20.90, yesterday's close was 20.79, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of NFXS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 20.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track NFXS movements.
How to buy NFXS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 20.64. Orders are usually placed near 20.64 or 20.94, while 19 and -1.24% show market activity. Follow NFXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFXS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 14.47 - 23.25 and current price 20.64. Many compare -1.67% and 24.34% before placing orders at 20.64 or 20.94. Explore the NFXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 23.25. Within 14.47 - 23.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) over the year was 14.47. Comparing it with the current 20.64 and 14.47 - 23.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFXS stock split?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.79, and -0.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.79
- Open
- 20.90
- Bid
- 20.64
- Ask
- 20.94
- Low
- 20.57
- High
- 20.90
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.34%
- Year Change
- -0.82%